Selma’s cemetery, public works and recreation department employees have gone on strike to protest the budget the Selma City Council has presented to Mayor James Perkins Jr.
Close to 65 employees with the city cemetery, recreation and public works departments are refusing to return to work without a raise in wages.
“$9 an hour, that’s not enough to take care of four kids in the current economy that we have,” Landfill Secretary Lashone Edwards told Alabama News Network (ANN).
The city is currently in talks to finalize its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Already, the city council rejected a version containing across-the-board raises as proposed by Mayor James Perkins Jr. in July.
Instead, the council recommended a budget with raises focused on underpaid employees.
“The majority of them are getting a raise,” Council President Billy Young told ANN. “The folks at the bottom, the $9, $10, $11 people. And then the CDL folks are getting a raise to $15.”
As of June, the city’s fund balance was $5.6 million. The mayor’s proposed budget would have given a 5% increase to some of the lowest paid employees and included an increase in minimum pay up to $12 per hour, $13 per hour for administrative assistants and $16 for heavy-duty equipment operators.
The city council has until the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1 to approve a budget.
The Selma City Council has sent a $19.6 million budget to Perkins that does not include the full amount of raises for city employees the mayor proposed.
The budget must be approved before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. Perkins can suggest changes in the budget and return it to the city council in the next two weeks, but the final decision rests with the council.
Perkins proposed a budget that included a 5% raise for all employees and an entry wage of $12 an hour for laborers. The 5% raise is not included in in the council’s budget, and the entry wage is set at $11.
The council approved their version of the budget by a vote of 6-2. Michael Johnson and Atkin Jemison put up a motion to approve Perkins’ version of the budget with the employee raises, but that motion failed. The council then voted to pass their budget on to Perkins, with Johnson and Jemison voting against the measure.
About three dozen city employees were in the council chamber to witness the vote.
“None of these workers are getting paid what they deserve,” Johnson told the council. “This is nothing compared to what the mayor offered. We need to find more revenue.”
Harvill responded that the city already raised its minimum wage from $7.75 to $9, and this budget increases it to $11. “That’s pretty doggone close,” Harvill said.
The budget proposed by Perkins covers the employee raises by using one-time revenues, including federal American Rescue Plan monies. Perkins said in August that the city should approve his budget and then ask citizens to approve a property tax increase to cover the salaries in the future.
That approach did not resonate with the majority of the council, which approved a budget with one-time monies set aside in a separate account and the salary increases removed, except for the $11 minimum wage for city employees, to make the budget balance.
