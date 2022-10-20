Three Selma businesses held ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies with the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce over the last three weeks. A doctor, a lawyer and a new museum have all opened their doors for business.
Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum Gallery opened at 132 Broad Street. Albert Southall, who opened the Museum, said “the focus is foot soldiers dead and alive, and Selma’s leaders, the people who used to run Selma. My museum covers Selma history. I don’t go outside of Selma.”
In the museum, Southall said he has pictures of foot soldiers during the civil rights marches of 1965. In another part of the museum, he has pictures, paintings and figurines for sale. Southall has been collecting artifacts “for over 20 years, but the building I had my stuff in burned and I lost most of it.” He salvaged some artifacts from the fire that was on his property. Southall also said that many of the artifacts on display “were in a museum section I had at Tipton Middle School so they didn’t get burned.”
Southall’s African-American Literary & Art Museum is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another recent ribbon cutting and grand opening was for Central Alabama Audiology, which is at 203 Dallas Avenue. Office Manager Jamie Carter said Dr. Brady Rives and Dr. Amy Jordan offer a wide range of services to address concerns patients have about their hearing.
“We offer hearing tests, we can get out objects that may be lodged in someone’s ear, and we can address any hearing loss concerns.”
She said if your family “consistently tells you that you are not hearing them or they tell you they keep repeating what they say to you, or if you feel like you are missing parts of a conversation, those are big alerts.”
Central Alabama Audiology will help with hearing aids including cleaning and maintaining them. They even help patients deal with tinnitus. You can go to their webpage at www.caaudiology.com/selma for information or to make an appointment or call them at 334-872-9711. They also have a Facebook page. They also have a location in Demopolis.
Margaret W. Mitchell has been practicing law in Selma for about a year in a rented office, but recently, she purchased the building at 800 Alabama Avenue that is now the permanent home for her law practice. Mitchell was born and raised in Selma. She said she moved to Montevallo for college and practiced law in Prattville for three years, but
“Selma is my home. I originally practiced in Prattville for three years but still lived in Selma.” But she said she wanted to come home to help people here. Mitchell practices in the areas of criminal defense, family law and probate. Mitchell has a Facebook page but said anyone needing her services can contact her through her website www.mwmattorney.com or at 334-876-1110.
