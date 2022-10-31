Three new Dunkin' Donuts locations are being planned for Montgomery, joining two current locations on Vaughn Road and Ann Street.
According to WSFA, the first location will be opened in November, although what date and time is not known.
A recently demolished building that housed The Bed Room and Black Friday Deals will serve as the second location.
The third will be built at the location of another building that was demolished, which was previously Great American Title Loans and AMSouth Bank at Woodley Road.
