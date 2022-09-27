The Black Belt Community Foundation's (BBCF) Throw & Go Football Contest returns to Selma where a drawing for Iron Bowl tickets will be held on Nov. 15.
Funds raised from entries will benefit the BBCF Community Grants program. The lucky winner will have a chance to win tickets to the Iron Bowl game as Auburn will square off with Alabama at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 26.
$5 minimum donors will receive one ticket, $20 donors receive a bonus ticket, $50 donors receive five bonus tickets and $100 donors receive 10 bonus tickets.
After the drawing, the winner will be contacted by a BBCF staff member and the Throw & Go will be scheduled before the Iron Bowl game. The contestant will then have three attempts for a 12-yard pass to a BBCF member.
The number of yards represents the 12 counties of the Black Belt area.
Register here for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.