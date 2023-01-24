Tina West is Long-Lewis Automotive Group's Local Hero of the Month for December 2022.
“Tina is a hero to our youth! She volunteers her time to support and encourage our Selma City School athletes in any way she can," said a Facebook post that nominated her. "We truly appreciate all that she does for our children and for this community!”
Nominees for Local Hero of the Month are chosen based on contributions made to the community. The chosen nominee will be given $500 for "Outstanding Community Service" and a Certificate of Appreciation.
To nominate someone, comment on their Facebook post and the one with the most likes will be chosen. The winner will be announced on the following month.
A winner can only be nominated every six months in order to encourage more people to take part in the effort.
