The way back for Selma will be “long, difficult, complicated and confusing,” according to the mayor of another Alabama city that survived a major tornado.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, who was mayor when an EF4 tornado destroyed 13% of the city in April 2011, told the Selma Sun on Sunday that Selma leaders will have to “interact with local, state and federal agencies, all of them with different responsibilities and tasks.”
Selma and Dallas County governments will also have to create ways to track all the relief monies coming in, employee hours and volunteer hours, because all of that can be considered part of the local match for federal dollars.
