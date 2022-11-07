Today is the last day to hand in an absentee ballot for the general election to take place tomorrow, said a message from Secretary of State John Merrill.
Mailed in absentee ballots can be received by an Absentee Election Manager by noon tomorrow.
Applications can be downloaded here. They can also be requested by calling or visiting the Absentee Election Manager's office. See here for a list of managers by county.
