When you want to mount a deer head, a turkey or even a wild hog, it’s not hard to find a taxidermist to clean and process it.
But what if you want to show off your harvested alligator?
That’s when you call Lilly Haygood of Lowndes County.
Last year after the alligator hunt got underway, Haygood started offering her unique specialty as an alligator taxidermist to skin the giant reptiles caught during the two-week season every August. The 2022 season ended Sunday.
