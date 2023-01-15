One of Selma’s oldest churches was destroyed in the tornado on Thursday.
Selma Reformed Presbyterian Church on J.L. Chestnut that was built in 1878 took a direct hit and lost the entire sanctuary and the parsonage next door was badly damaged.
According to an update from the Reformed Presbyterian Churches of North America, all the members of Selma RPC are safe and their homes have been preserved.
The church building, however, has experienced tremendous damage and is a total loss. The parsonage next to the church building has also endured great damage, they said in a statement.
“This is a sad providence, given the many years the congregation worshiped there, but they are trusting in the Lord's sovereign goodness nonetheless,” said the letter from Pastor Adam Niess (Interim Moderator of Selma RPC) and Pastor Bob Hemphill (Former Pastor of Selma RPC).
The church elders are meeting with their insurance adjuster on Tuesday, they said, and should know more then.
Leaders requested donations be made to the Trustees of the Synod RPCNA, 7408 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.