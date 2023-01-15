Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:
Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive.
Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside of Queen City Market.
Tommy Tisdale BBQ will offer meals at Winn Dixie parking lot at 11:30 p.m.
Alabama Disaster Relief is set up at the back of Elkdale Baptist Church in Selma. We are here to assist anyone needing help due to the tornadoes of 1/12. You may come by or call us at 334 261-8616. We have several crews available to help at no charge.
The Selma Center for Non Violence has purchased board up materials and have contractors available to help senior citizens who may need board up service at their home. Contact Carolyn Pickett at 334-349-4675
Good Samaritan Purse can help with tree and roof damage among other things.
To volunteer, the number is 334-419-2698. To apply for help is 334-419-4608.
