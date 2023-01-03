Perry County is under a tornado warning until 12:45 p.m.
A tornado was spotted near Heiberger and Marion moving Northeast at 35 mph, according to the Perry County EMA.
"IF YOU ARE IN THE AREA TAKE SHELTER NOW!" according to Perry County EMA.
Update: The warning ended and is back to a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m.
