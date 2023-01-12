Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported

Selma has received "significant damage" from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to a statement from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr..
The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in Selma Thursday.
There are no reports of injuries or deaths as of 2 p.m.
Damage is reported on Highway 22, including damage to the Selma Country Club. Nearby Morgan Academy received some damage, but no students or staff have been reported injured. Cross Point Pre School received some damage and closed, forcing parents to come and pick up their children, according to posts on Facebook.
A member of the Selma Sun staff observed extensive damage to homes behind the Winn Dixie on Dallas Avenue.
The Old Town neighborhood has major damage, according to Clay Carmichael, who lives in the downtown neighborhood. "It looks like (the tornado) went right up J L Chestnut," Carmichael said.
A Selma Sun staff member also observed smoke from a fire on Dallas Avenue.
Perkins posted on line, "Selma has received significant damage from the tornado. Citizens please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines. City crews will be out as soon as practical to clean up. In the meantime, stay safe and continue to report your damages through 911."
Watch for details as they become available.
