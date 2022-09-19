Dallas County Commissioner Connel Towns is holding a town hall meeting on Sept. 29 at Tipton Durant Middle School at 5 p.m.
Several community leaders will speak at the meeting. Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn, who is also chairman of the Dallas County Commission, will speak. Yusef Salaam will speak about upcoming programs for the area including cleaning up drug problems and other crime. Bill Minor, who is the Dallas County School Board of Education representative for District One; David Perry, who is the senior pastor of House of Prayer Church in Selma; and William Hasberry will also speak.
Towns said the reason for the meeting is to let the community know what the commission is doing and what their plans are to improve the district. He said another reason for the meeting is to “let everyone know how I need the community to get involved with me on getting our community cleaned up.”
Towns said the speakers will explain how important it is for the people to get involved with making their community better and safer. He also said this meeting is a time for constituents to voice their concerns.
