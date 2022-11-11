By the first of the year, the Black Belt Community Development Corporation will open Community Skill Trade and Educational Labs in Selma and Linden.
These centers will connect students with resources needed to accomplish educational goals for their chosen career path that doesn’t involve going to college.
“Each location will have skill trade workshops for electrical, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, painters, framers, flooring, roofing,” BBCDC Executive Director Darnell Howard said. “There will also be Stem Labs, classrooms, resource centers, computer rooms and wellness space.”
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.