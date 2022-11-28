Tomorrow 400 three-gallon trees will be given away at Valley Grande Walking Trail from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The giveaway is a partnership between International Paper and Abor Day Foundation, as well as Alabama Urban Forestry Association, Alabama Forestry Commission, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, and the Cemetery Preservation Group.
Types of trees will include white oak, redbud, flowering dogwood, and bald cypress.
"The goal is to improve the area by planting trees that help stop flooding and also provide shade, habitat for wildlife, floral and fall color," said a flyer for the event.
Information on proper tree planting methods will be offered.
Valley Grande Walking Trail is located at County Road 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.