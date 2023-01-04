TRHT Selma is hosting "I Have a Dream" Vision Board event on Jan. 14 for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and creatives from across the region.
The event will be held at 1400 Water Avenue in historic downtown Selma from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes writing a vision (with pictures) and beginning to walk out plans with a panel of experts in marketing, grants, and small business development. The event is free. Registration is required by going here.
