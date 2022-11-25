The Troy Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspect in the burglary of a church.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the burglary occurred between Nov. 10 and 13 in which an unknown person broke in and took several instruments and equipment.
A video of the suspect can been here.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
