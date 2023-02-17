Five weeks after an EF2 tornado ripped through Selma, grapple trucks started Friday with the task of picking up debris that has piled up along city streets.
A contract for debris pickup was arranged this week through the Alabama Department of Transportation to pay a company to pick up trees and pieces of homes that have been stacked along city streets waiting for the city to find a way to pay a contractor the $15-$20 million estimated cost to clean up the debris.
The federal government agreed to cover 100% of the cost of debris removal in Selma and other Alabama communities affected by the Jan. 12 tornado with the Alabama Department of Transportation fronting the expense and getting the federal reimbursement.
The city needed federal help because they did not have the cash to front the expense of picking up the debris, and the city can’t borrow the money because it lost its credit rating.
