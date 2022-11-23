Farmland is disappearing, according to Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who discussed the "Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act" and "Sunshine Protection Act" in an interview with All Ag News.
In the interview Tuberville said that Alabama is experiencing an influx of people moving in from out of state, which is causing a loss of farm land.
He said that the acts will protect farms, specifically addressing the inflated prices of fertilizer, expanding rural broadband, and possibly "further" defining "rural" to ensure funding for rural projects.
Tuberville adds that he wants to inspire future generations to take up farming as a trade.
“The thing that concerns me, is our farmers are looking at it, their kids aren’t getting into it—you know the fourth, fifth, sixth generations are saying ‘I give’ because we don’t want our kids getting into something they can’t make any money [out of]," he said.
And so we need to protect our farms. We need to protect our farmers. We want our young kids to stay into the ag business. I think that’s very important.”
See below for the video:
