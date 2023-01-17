FEMA officials are at Selma High School on Tuesday to help fill out forms for disaster assistance. Visit here to file online.
Tarps and MRE meals are available at the Dallas County drive-thru window of the annex building in the former Regions office downtown.
Baby and adult diapers are available at Evans Conference Building on Washington Street.
Houston Park Church of Christ is doing a giveaway at Meadowview Elementary School on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon of food, clothes, toiletries and counseling. Donations are welcome. Call 334-201-8923 or email chimeria.evans@selmacityschools.org.
