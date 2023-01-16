Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate came in by helicopter to deliver a $100,000 check from his employees and friends Monday.
Pate said he hoped the donation will encourage others to do the same. “There are banks out there what want to invest in census tracks like Selma. Call them on down,” Pate said.
Pate said he just returned from Europe, and news of the tornado was widely reported in the media there.
“We need two things: more volunteers and more finances,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said at the Monday morning news conference. “Typically, when (a disaster happens) there’s an immediate climb and rise, and things taper off. We really need (volunteers) to continue to come in.”
Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles Crusoe said that a volunteer check-in station is open at Church Street Methodist Church at 214 Church St. The number for the volunteer center is 334 553-2333.
Dallas County Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn said that the tornado cut a 23-mile path through the county, starting in Beloit. The Parkland community in Dallas County received heavy damage from the storm, he said.
About 500 citizens were without power Monday morning, down from almost 19,000 right after the storm, Perkins said. ATT and Charter won’t be replacing their cables until Alabama Power Company crews are through because they use the same poles, he said.
A dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in effect, but businesses and restaurants can reopen, Perkins said.
Citizens with damage are encouraged to report their damage to FEMA at 1-800-621-3362. Homeowners should not sign away their insurance premiums to repair companies until they have discussed with experts, Perkins said.
Pate agreed. “Con men come,” he said. “They see an opportunity. We saw it all over Tuscaloosa” after the April 2011 tornado.
