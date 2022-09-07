Sponsored
Tuskegee University will be hosting the 26th Annual Booker T. Washington Economic Development Summit on Sept. 14-15, at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa in Montgomery. This year’s theme is “Restore, Renew, Regenerate: Build Back Better for Tomorrow.”
The Booker T. Washington Economic Summit uses the historical and philosophical perspectives of Booker T. Washington to focus on present day challenges and opportunities to promote entrepreneurship and community economic development in small towns, the southern region, and rural America. As a conference, the objectives are:
- Provide technical assistance and experiential learning opportunities for individuals and organizations to grow and become eligible for financing opportunities
- Provide a forum and a source of information on funding that eligible individuals can access to launch and/or grow their for-profit and not-for-profit business entities
- Act as an aggregation point for entities in target industries seeking to improve their profitability through alliances, partnerships and/or cooperatives
Booker T. Washington stated, “At the bottom of education, at the bottom of politics, even at the bottom of religion itself there must be for our race, as for all races an economic foundation, economic prosperity, economic independence.”
And from this premise, he believed that African American entrepreneurship was vital. Thus, he founded the Negro Business League to further the economic development of the African American businesses in order to achieve social equality in the American society. Members in the league included small business owners, farmers, doctors, lawyers, craftsmen, and other professionals. The league-maintained directories for all major US cities and incorporated African American contacts in numerous businesses.
This year’s summit includes collaboration with the National Business League (NBL), formerly the Negro Business League, which is celebrating its 122nd Anniversary.
The NBL’s 16th national president and CEO, Dr. Kenneth Harris will be at the 26th BTW Summit, along with other notable speakers and panelists including Tuskegee University Assistant Provost Dr. Walter Hill; Alabama State Senator Bobby Singleton, Michelle Warren, USDA and Felecia Lucky – Black Belt Community Foundation. The keynote speakers for the sessions are Leona Bar-Davenport, President, Atlanta Business League and Clifford Bailey, TechSoft Systems, Inc.
The Booker T. Washington Economic Summit is part of the Community Resources and Economic Development Extension & Research planned program area that focuses on enhancing financial security and better management of available resources for individuals and families, start-up micro-entrepreneurs and communities. Research and/or Extension Team Projects (RETPs) for this program area are: (a) Family Finances, (b) Start-up Businesses and Non-Profits, (c) Heir Property and African American Landloss and (d) Volunteer Leadership Development.
The summit is for start-up and established entrepreneurs from the minority business sector, leaders of trade associations and community-based organizations, collegiate entrepreneurs, government staff working in HBCU and other university service areas, and other interested parties involved in economic development.
For more information, please direct any queries to Barrett Vaughan at bvaughan@tuskegee.edu or Miles Robinson at mrobinson2@tuskegee.edu. Please register go to attend this free summit at www.tuskegee.edu/btwsummit.
