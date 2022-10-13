Two inmates at the Bullock County Correctional Facility died within days of each other.
According to Alabama Political Reporter Mark Alan Ford, 51, was serving a sentence there when he was found in his dorm room and then later pronounced dead.
Three days later Jordan Daniel Johnson, 21, was found in the prison's shower room and was taken for medical attention where efforts to revive him failed.
The two recent deaths are among several others in the past year, said the report.
The Department of Justice has a lawsuit against Alabama that accuses the state of failing to curb narcotics contributing to prison deaths.
