Two Dallas County projects were among almost 250 projects featured in the state’s New and Expanding Industry report for 2021.
New Globe Metallurgical Inc. brought a $5,750,000 investment from the United Kingdom. It will result in 98 jobs, according to the report.
Turbine Worx brought an investment of $402,000 and will generate 30 jobs, bringing the 2021 total investment in Dallas County at almost $6.2 million and 128 jobs.
The two Dallas County projects are part of $7.7 billion in new capital investment in Alabama, the second highest in state history. Jefferson and Madison counties received the most investment and job growth.
