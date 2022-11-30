Two are dead and others are injured in Montgomery County after a round of severe storms occurred overnight that also caused damages in Greene and Hale counties.
According to AL.com, a tornado is believed to have touched down around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The two victims were a 39-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy. They died in the Flatwood community where others are reported to be injured.
The storms also caused trees and powerlines to fall and resulted in road closures throughout the county.
Damage was reported elsewhere in the Black Belt after a tornado touched down in Greene and Hale Counties.
Power outages occurred for thousands of customers in Hale County while an apartment building was among those to be severely damaged in Eutaw in Greene County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.