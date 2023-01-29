CLANTON, Ala. – FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening three disaster recovery centers Jan. 28 and Jan. 29. Two will open in Dallas County and one in Hale County to assist tornado survivors.
The centers will provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.
Recovery specialists from FEMA, state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.
WHERE:
Dallas County
Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center
1428 Broad St.
Selma, AL 36701
Opening: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 28
Regular Hours: Sunday to Saturday, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time daily.
Dallas County
Felix Heights Community Center
405 Medical Center Pkwy.
Selma, AL 36701
Opening: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 29
Regular Hours: Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time daily.
Hale County
Akron Volunteer Fire Station
181 First Ave. South
Akron AL 35441
Opening: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan 28
Regular Hours: Sunday to Saturday, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time daily.
In addition, the following three Disaster Recovery Centers are already open:
Autauga County
Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center
118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd.
Prattville, AL 36066
Hours: Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time daily.
Coosa County
Rockford Baptist Church
9575 US Hwy. 231
Rockford, AL 35136
Hours: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time; and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. central time
Elmore County
Elmore County Court House
100 E. Commerce St.
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Hours: Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time daily.
No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.
Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
The deadline to apply for assistance for all designated counties is March 16, 2023.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.
For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
