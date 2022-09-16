A motorcyclist and his passenger are dead after a crash occurred in Pike County on Thursday evening.
According to Alabama News Network the victims have been identified as Dylan Richards, 28, from Goshen and Joseph McQuagge of Glenwood, 28.
The accident reportedly occurred at around 9 p.m. on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316.
