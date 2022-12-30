Two-vehicle crash claims life near Selma

A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning has claimed the life of a Selma man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Miss. King, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA officials said.
The driver of the Toyota, James W. Johnson, 72, of Selma was injured and airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Moore was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. Friday on U.S. 80 near the 78 mile marker, approximately three miles west of Selma in Dallas County.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
