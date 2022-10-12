Two women have turned themselves in after the murder of Adarius Felder took place on Sept. 9 in Montgomery, though the investigation is still open.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Felder was shot and killed at Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.
Shortly afterwards the two women allegedly used Felder's EBT card. Authorities released photos of them before they turned themselves in on Tuesday.
However, the investigation is still being considered open and authorities are asking the public for any additional information related to the murder of Felder.
The Montgomery Police Department can be contacted at 334-241-2651.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
