The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is now headed to President Joe Biden's desk.
The NDAA, which authorizes national defense spending for fiscal year 2023, has been controversial since the addition of a Senate amendment that removes the military mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) joined several other senators in supporting the legislation.
Despite accusations from Tuberville that Democrats in Congress were intentionally delaying the NDAA, the bill passed the Senate on Friday. However, questions remain about whether the bill will find any resistance in the White House.
The NDAA allocates nearly $860 billion in military funding over the next year. In addition to removing the mandate, the bill gives a 4.6% pay increase to servicemembers, $10 billion to finance weaponry and military equipment to Taiwan over the next five years, and $800 million in additional aid to Ukraine.
Tuberville praised the NDAA, claiming it had "several key wins for Alabama."
"Alabama has been at the forefront of America's national defense network for decades," Tuberville said. "More than 50,000 Alabamian service members and Department of Defense civilian officials work around the clock to defend the United States. The FY23 NDAA expands resources for our state to continue that work and provides crucial updates and additions to America's military.
"The importance of passing a strong NDAA cannot be overstated. To maintain our role as the world's leading superpower, we must also maintain the world's most modern, prepared, and lethal military. Bolstering our force and military capabilities ensures we are ready to defeat any enemy at any time. I am proud of my work on the Senate Armed Services Committee to draft legislation that gives the military the tools it needs to keep our country safe."
The outgoing U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) was also happy with the NDAA.
"Passing the National Defense Authorization Act is a critical step in the process of providing defense funding and supporting our Armed Forces," Shelby said. "This legislation sends a powerful message to our adversaries as we advocate for a robust military. I am pleased to have supported this bill and look forward to advancing defense appropriations legislation next week, ensuring our troops will have the training, equipment, and resources needed to carry out their missions. The security of the nation must always remain our number one focus."
U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) initially voted against the NDAA in July, but when the Senate amended the bill to remove the mandate, he changed his vote.
"Removing this unconstitutional vaccine mandate from the NDAA is a massive victory for my district and for our brave service members who do not want to be forced to take an experimental vaccine," said Moore. "I am proud to have joined the Republicans who held the line and forced Democrats to compromise by voting against previous versions of this legislation which included the vaccine mandate and other poisonous policies that required women to register with the Selective Service and instituted red flag measures for servicemembers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.