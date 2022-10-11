The University of Alabama (UA) recently kicked off its Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Food Drive for the West Alabama Food Bank.
UA cited statistics from Feeding America that say that more than 700,000 people in Alabama are struggling with food insecurity. Monetary donations can be made to the food bank online.
Donations of food will be taken until Nov. 17.
UA is also having a competition with students at Auburn University over who can collect the most food donation. The winner will be announced on 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.