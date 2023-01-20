The University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Accountancy is offering free assistance for disaster-related paperwork and applications tomorrow at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Selma.
Supervised by UA faculty and church staff, students will assist with filling out paperwork for those who have been impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado. No appointment is needed but services will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 2300 Summerfield Road.
