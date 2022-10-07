A study from the University of Alabama (UA) is seeking input from residents who are on medications for chronic health conditions, including for pain.
The study is also asking for opinions from those who are undergoing non-medicine treatments for pain.
Those interested in taking part will be compensated with $30 for the 45 minutes to one hour it takes to complete the survey.
To schedule call Dr. Noh at 205-523-5671 or email hnoh1@sw.ua.edu.
See below for a list of requirements to be eligible to take part:
- At least 65 years old and have good thinking skills
- Live in Alabama
- Live outside of nursing homes
- Have more than one health condition (diagnosed by a doctor) that has lasted for one year or longer and take medications regularly to treat the condition
- Have chronic pain that has lasted for more than three months and take pain medications regularly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.