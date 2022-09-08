Several Black Belt county schools are among others to receive funds from the state's education and early childhood education departments in an effort to improve under-performing schools.
The Department of Education (ALSDE) and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) are investing $15 million into 15 "turnaround" schools throughout the state.
The following in the Black Belt region to be included:
- Barbour County Intermediate School Grade
- J.F. Shields High School (Monroe)
- Chisholm Elementary School (Montgomery)
- Dozier Elementary School (Montgomery)
- Highland Gardens Elementary School (Montgomery)
- ABC Elementary (Wilcox)
- J.E. Hobbs Elementary School (Wilcox)
A press release from ALSDE said that the grants were made with the intention of studying and resolving problems that the schools are having.
"For each individual school, the ALSDE is charged with developing an annual report to present to the Chair of the House Ways and Means-Education Committee, the Chair of the Senate Finance and Taxation-education Committee, the Governor, the Finance Director, the Legislative Fiscal Officer, the State School Board, the local superintendent, and the principal of each school," the press release states.
Giving the schools the status of "turnaround" was based on consistently poor performance in math, reading and language arts.
“We don’t expect for anything to change overnight – that’s not realistic. However, what we
do see as realistic is putting best practices in place, analyzing student assessments, providing individualized instruction, and monitoring progress towards success,” State Superintendent Eric Mackey said.
“Turning around the academic progress of a school can happen. It will take intensive instruction, all necessary resources, both financial and human resources, and it will take time. At a minimum, it will take two or three years for any realistic attempt to bridge the learning loss gap and turnaround chronically under performing schools.”
Progress updates are expected to be made this month, as well as February 2023 and April 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.