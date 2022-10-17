The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made an investment of more than $71 million to support underserved communities.
The funds are being distributed through the 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance Investment Program.
“This is a major step in the right direction as the Biden-Harris Administration continues to ensure underserved groups can more fully access and participate in federal programs and services,” said USDA Tom Vilsack.
“We are committed to building a different USDA. One that is steadfast in our actions, mindset and culture around equality and justice for all. We need to not only envision a different future, but also build a path to make it possible.”
The programs are a partnership with nonprofits, community groups and higher education in an effort to provide assistance for veteran farmers, ranchers, and foresters.
Alabama A&M in Huntsville was granted $750,000 through the initiative. The Alabama State Association of Cooperatives (ASAC) was given the same amount and has a focus on working with Black farmers.
See here for more information.
