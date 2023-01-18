An unemployment assistance program is available to workers in Dallas and Autauga counties who were affected by the devastation caused by the tornado event from last week.
The Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program was authorized after President Joe Biden declared the areas hit by the storms as disaster zones.
“Generally, those who are eligible for state unemployment benefits are not eligible for DUA, but a claimant may qualify if state unemployment compensation benefits are exhausted,” said Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Fitzgerald Washington. “If you believe you are entitled to these benefits, I urge you to file a claim to see if you are eligible.”
Workers who qualify include the following from an announcement by ADOL:
Individuals who no longer have a job, are unable to reach the place of employment, or were scheduled to start work in the major disaster area and the job no longer exists.
Those who became the breadwinner or major support of the family because the head of household died.
Those who cannot work because of an injury incurred during the major disaster.
Claims can be filed at http://www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. The deadline to file a claim is Feb. 16.
