Little has changed in the unemployment rate since August as it holds on at 2.6% in September, said an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey though new jobs have been added.
The rate represents 9,558 unemployed persons compared to 71,989 in September of 2021.
“Despite the uncertainty facing the U.S. economy, Alabama has managed to add 50,000 new jobs since September of 2021 and is on pace to break its previous record for yearly job growth,” said Ivey.
“Our efforts continue to yield encouraging results, and I’m looking forward to working with our public and private partners to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Wage and salary employment increased over the year by 53,800. Gains were noted in the education and health services sector at more than 15,200, the professional and business services sector at more than 10,900 and the manufacturing sector at more than 7,800.
Over the month wage and salary employment increased 10,100. Gains were seen in the professional and business services sector at more than 5,400, the government sector at more than 5,300 and the education and health services sector at more than 4,200.
In September the average weekly wages increased to $1,007.07, which the announcement said is "the second highest on record." It represented an over the year increase of $22.53 or 2.3% in terms of growth. Additonally the Professional and Business Services Sector grew to $1,342.04.
Three Black Belt Counties remain the highest in unemployment these being: Wilcox County at 9.0%, Lowndes County at 6.6%, and Dallas County at 6.2%, though all have been trending downwards since August.
Selma is still among the highest cities for unemployment at 7.3% although it is down from 8.5% in August. The others are Prichard at 6.0%, and Anniston at 4.2%.
“While we are of course happy to maintain a record low unemployment rate, we’re even more pleased to announce that we are within around 10,000 jobs of beating our previously held jobs count record – set in 2019 – and we saw the largest year-over-year job growth so far in 2022," said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
"We’ve added over 50,000 jobs since this time last year, which is remarkable. For months, Alabama has been holding steady on unemployment and increasing our jobs count, and we are hopeful this positive growth will continue.”
