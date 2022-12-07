A man from Union Springs died after a car crash occurred on Alabama 110 in Montgomery County.
According to Alabama News Network the victim has been identified as Prestic Faulk, 49. His SUV left the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to be overturned.
Faulk was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Read the Alabama News Network story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.