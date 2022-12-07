police do not cross

Stock image.

 By Nathan Prewett

A man from Union Springs died after a car crash occurred on Alabama 110 in Montgomery County. 

According to Alabama News Network the victim has been identified as Prestic Faulk, 49. His SUV left the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to be overturned. 

Faulk was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Read the Alabama News Network story here

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.