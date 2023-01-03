Uniontown rescheduled its City Council meeting due to severe weather on Tuesday.
The Jan. 3 meeting has been moved to Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the city auditorium.
For more information, visit the city's Facebook page here.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 11:15 pm
