The United Way of Selma-Dallas County gave a check for $30,000 on Thursday to the Dallas County Family Resource Center for emergency family assistance needed after last week's tornado.
United Way Director Jeff Cothran gave the check to Thomas Frazer, Executive Director of Dallas County Family Resource Center, on Thursday morning to move forward with meeting needs on an emergency basis for family assistance needed during tornado recovery. To get help people need to contact Dallas County Family Resource Center at 874-7785.
Cothran said FRC is a locally funded organization without a national backing that needed the funding immediately for service that have ramped up since the storm. Their office is located in the heart of the damage, and they help families with rent, water bills, food and groceries among other needs.
United Way has been taking in about $250,000 in donations since the storm hit for partner agencies.
Cothran reminds those in need to call 211 for assistance at any time. United Way has taken about 240 calls from those registering for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.