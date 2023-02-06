United Way of Selma-Dallas County has received donations for tornado relief that totaled almost $400,000.
Jeff Cothran, CEO of Selma-Dallas County United Way, received a check from United Way of Central Alabama Drew Langloh and United Way directors from the state of Alabama that was collected for tornado relief.
"The support of the United Ways of Alabama will make the key difference in our ability to help this community recover," Cothran said.
