University Charter School (UCS) in Livingston was recognized as Work-Based Learning Regional Best Practice model and will be a contender for the Second Annual Governor's Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence Award.
BrewCS is a coffee shop on the UCS campus that was developed and is run by students.
"Through BrewCS our students are gaining valuable employability skills while also applying their academic knowledge in real-world scenarios," said a post on UCS's Facebook page. "We are honored to be recognized regionally and look forward to presenting our BrewCS model to regional and state leaders in pursuit of the Governor's Seal!"
