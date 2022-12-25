Strong response from Selma residents and businesses to prevent water loss from pipes broken in this weekend’s deep freeze made an impact, city officials said Monday.
Christmas Day the Selma Water Works and Sewer Board issued an urgent notice for homeowners and business owners to check for busted water pipes and to turn water off at the meter if they found a broken pipe to prevent water loss.
The bulletin from the water works board said that the city was losing so much water that the tanks couldn’t keep up. If the water levels went below 20%, the city would have to ask water customers to boil their water before using it. Selma Mayor and Water Works Superintendent James Perkins Jr. told the Selma Sun Monday that low levels in the water tanks could also reduce water pressure, which could make it hard for firefighters to put out a fire.
“We were able to identify enough of these leaks that the tanks are no longer going down,” Perking told the Selma Sun Monday. “We have not identified enough (broken lines) for the water levels (in the tanks) to increase, but we’ve been out all day trying to identify additional leaks.”
Perkins said the city’s fire and police departments checked homes, churches and businesses Sunday and Monday for signs of broken pipes. He said the public needs to do the same for their homes, businesses and rental properties.
Perkins said a large break was found near Selma Mall and another near Winn Dixie. He said water officials believe there may be a break in a major underground line that they haven’t found yet.
Selma’s public works department has been helping the water works during the emergency, Perkins said.
Frozen water lines caused several pipes to burst over the weekend, prompting the city to declare a state of emergency for the water system on Christmas Day.
“Thanks to the great response from the water board system crew led by Robert Bridges, the support provided by Selma Public Works and Public Safety Departments; the great response by citizens over social media, and the help of mass media, we were able to isolate enough leaks to contain the reduction in our water tanks volume,” Perkins said in a release Monday.
“But we are still not clear. The current status is we are taking in about the same amount of water we are still losing. This means that the tanks are no longer dropping, but we have another night of below freezing temperatures, and we know that there is a major leak somewhere that we have yet to isolate and fix. Therefore, we are thanking everyone for the great work you have done thus far and asking everyone to remain vigilant.”
Perkins urged residents to conserve water, be safe, and “enjoy your day off.”
“Citizens of Selma, due to the deep freeze, water pipes are bursting throughout the city causing a major loss of water to the point that if not stopped, there is a real possibility that we will run out of water,” the release said.
The city urged residents to “check underneath your homes for busted pipes. If you have a busted pipe, you need to turn your water off at the meter. Immediately catch some water for flushing, washing, and drinking, and immediately turn the water off at the meter.”
The city asked business owners and landlords to immediately go to business location(s) and check for water leaks.
“There are several pipes busted in local businesses and as we identify those locations where water is running out of doors or windows, we are turning the water off. But we cannot check all locations. You must check your business location as soon as possible. This is an EMERGENCY!"
If you do not know how to turn your water off at the meter, please call the Selma Water and Sewer Board emergency line at 334-874-8857 or 334-349-1315.
If you see water coming out of the ground on the street anywhere, please call and report this as soon as possible.
“We must stop as many leaks as possible or we will run out of water.”
