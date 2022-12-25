Citizens of Selma may find their water shut off starting Monday evening as the Selma Water Works and Sewer Board attempts to isolate major leaks that have dropped water tanks to dangerously low levels.
Selma Water Works released a statement at 5:15 p.m. Monday stating that more leaks have developed from frozen pipes as pipes thawed. “The result, the water tables are dropping again. This time, they are dropping from already low levels, and this is not good,” the statement from Selma Mayor and Water Superintendent James Perkins Jr. said.
“Now we must take a more drastic step. Starting immediately, the Water Board will begin turning off main lines throughout the city in an attempt to further isolate major leaks,” the statement reads. “This means your water may be turned off at any time, and I cannot give you a time in which it will be restored.”
Perkins said the water shutoffs will start “in areas we believe are most suspect.”
“I know you may need to catch some water, but please limit the amount of water you draw, for it will make the problem worse,” Perkins said in the statement. “Also, when we restore your water, you will probably experience some brown water, but resist the urge to flush your lines because that too will make things worse. I hope you are getting the picture.
“Check your properties,” the statement says. “If your building has a basement, especially in the downtown area, be sure to check the basement area. Check your sprinkler systems. Check your churches and walk your block. Look for puddles that should not be there. Listen for running water. Check ditch lines to see if there is more water than usual flowing through the ditch. Crews will be out (Monday night).”
The Monday afternoon statement is the third communication from the Water Works Board. The Water Board issued an emergency notice Christmas Day explaining that broken pipes from the weekend’s cold weather were taking the city’s stored water supply to dangerously low levels, prompting the city to declare a state of emergency for the water system on Christmas Day.
The first notice on Christmas Day said that the city was losing so much water that the tanks couldn’t keep up. If the water levels went below 20%, the city would have to ask water customers to boil their water before using it. Perkins told the Selma Sun Monday afternoon that low levels in the water tanks could also reduce water pressure, which could make it hard for firefighters to put out a fire.
“We were able to identify enough of these leaks that the tanks are no longer going down,” Perking told the Selma Sun Monday afternoon. “We have not identified enough (broken lines) for the water levels (in the tanks) to increase, but we’ve been out all day trying to identify additional leaks.”
But as more pipes thawed and the area faced another night of freezing temperatures, the situation worsened, resulting in the notice about water shutoffs issued Monday evening.
If you do not know how to turn your water off at the meter, please call the Selma Water and Sewer Board emergency line at 334-874-8857 or 334-349-1315.
If you see water coming out of the ground on the street anywhere, please call and report this as soon as possible.
“We must stop as many leaks as possible or we will run out of water.”
Perkins said the city’s fire and police departments checked homes, churches and businesses Sunday and Monday for signs of broken pipes. He said the public needs to do the same for their homes, businesses and rental properties.
Perkins said a large break was found near Selma Mall and another near Winn Dixie. He said water officials believe there may be a break in a major underground line that they haven’t found yet.
Selma’s public works department has been helping the water works during the emergency, Perkins said.
