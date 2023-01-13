13,400 customers in Central Alabama are without power after yesterday's damaging storms as of 12 p.m., said an update from Alabama Power.
Outages remain for several counties. From the update by Alabama Power:
Dallas County – 5,500 customers
- Primarily affecting Selma and Orrville
Tallapoosa County – 5,200 customers
- Primarily around Lake Martin and in the Alexander City, Dadeville areas
Elmore County – 2,300 customers
- Primarily affecting communities of between Holtville and Elmore and those farther to the northeast to Lake Martin (Eclectic, Central, Equality). Other outages in Elmore County are located south of Tallassee.
Scattered outages (fewer than 50) exist in Wilcox County.
In the latest update Alabama Power added the following:
- Power restoration efforts are ongoing and service is expected to be restored today in areas outside of Dallas and Tallapoosa Counties. Work will continue in hardest hit areas of Dallas and Tallapoosa Counties into Saturday and Sunday. Updated restoration times will be provided later today as they become available.
- More than 1,000 additional resources from within Alabama and 5 states are in place and assisting with the restoration effort.
- Damage is severe. There exists a multitude of broken poles, damaged transformers, and fallen spans of wire.
This post will be updated as more information is received.
