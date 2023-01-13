power line stock photo

Fallen trees and damaged electrical power lines blocking a road; hazards after a natural disaster wind storm. Stock photo from istockphoto.com

 solarisimages

13,400 customers in Central Alabama are without power after yesterday's damaging storms as of 12 p.m., said an update from Alabama Power. 

Outages remain for several counties. From the update by Alabama Power: 

Dallas County – 5,500 customers

  • Primarily affecting Selma and Orrville

Tallapoosa County – 5,200 customers

  • Primarily around Lake Martin and in the Alexander City, Dadeville areas

Elmore County – 2,300 customers

  • Primarily affecting communities of between Holtville and Elmore and those farther to the northeast to Lake Martin (Eclectic, Central, Equality). Other outages in Elmore County are located south of Tallassee.

Scattered outages (fewer than 50) exist in Wilcox County.

In the latest update Alabama Power added the following: 

  • Power restoration efforts are ongoing and service is expected to be restored today in areas outside of Dallas and Tallapoosa Counties. Work will continue in hardest hit areas of Dallas and Tallapoosa Counties into Saturday and Sunday. Updated restoration times will be provided later today as they become available.
  • More than 1,000 additional resources from within Alabama and 5 states are in place and assisting with the restoration effort.
  • Damage is severe. There exists a multitude of broken poles, damaged transformers, and fallen spans of wire.

This post will be updated as more information is received. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.