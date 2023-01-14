As of 10 p.m. 2,200 customers are without power in Selma after Thursday's storms caused widespread outages, said an update by Alabama Power.
The company continues to work to bring power back for Selma residents.
"Work is ongoing to restore service to customers as safely and quickly as possible," said an email from Alabama Power.
