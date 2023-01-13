power line stock photo

5,600 customers in Central Alabama are without power after Thursday's damaging storms as of 12 p.m., said an update from Alabama Power. 

Outages remain for several counties. From the update by Alabama Power: 

Dallas County – 3,700 customers

  • Primarily affecting Selma and Orrville

Tallapoosa County – 1,300 customers

  • Primarily around Lake Martin and in the Alexander City, Dadeville areas

Elmore County – 500 customers

  • Primarily near Lake Martin and the Holtville community

