Tornado in Selma 1/12/23

The National Weather Service reports that a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado is currently in Selma.

Officers from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Selma Police Department earlier reported at least one tornado on Alabama 22, west of Craig Field airport. 

Damage has also been confirmed by the National Weather Service and emergency personnel are responding. Spann has shared images of damage reported in southwest Selma

The Dallas County Emergency Management has reported that a tornado is headed to the Burnsville community. 

See below for a video shared by meteorologist James Spann.

Residents in the area are urged to take shelter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.