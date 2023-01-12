The National Weather Service reports that a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado is currently in Selma.
Officers from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Selma Police Department earlier reported at least one tornado on Alabama 22, west of Craig Field airport.
Damage has also been confirmed by the National Weather Service and emergency personnel are responding. Spann has shared images of damage reported in southwest Selma.
The Dallas County Emergency Management has reported that a tornado is headed to the Burnsville community.
See below for a video shared by meteorologist James Spann.
Another view from the Selma tornado… video from Caleb LeGrone pic.twitter.com/KMKpTt9Hhy— James Spann (@spann) January 12, 2023
Residents in the area are urged to take shelter.
