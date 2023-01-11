A Selma man is dead and another is in custody after a Tuesday morning shooting.
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said Otis Carter died of multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Last Stop Entertainment store at the corner of Highway 80 and Old Montgomery Highway east of the Edmond Pettus Bridge.
Steven Williams has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Police don’t yet know the motive for the shooting, according to Fulford.
Selma Police and Dallas County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call Tuesday morning, Jan. 10 at 10:30. They found Carter dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
This is the first shooting death in Selma this year. Fulford said 2022 saw 15 for the year, 10 of which have been solved.
