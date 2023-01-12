A tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service to be moving in a northeastern direction in Perry County.
The Perry County Emergency Management says that a tornado warning is in effect northwest of Marion and in Marengo County that could affect southwestern Perry County.
All storm shelters are open.
Residents are being advised to take shelter. Guidelines on taking shelter can be found here.
